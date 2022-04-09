Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 66,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

