Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $351.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.31 and a 200-day moving average of $337.34. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $278.26 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

