Ether Zero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,710.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 78.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $78,528.83 and approximately $2,710.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.51 or 0.07588374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00100144 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

