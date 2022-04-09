Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Up to $11.69

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $12.52. Euronav shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 60,082 shares.

Several analysts have commented on EURN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 99,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

