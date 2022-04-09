EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 20.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EVCM traded down 0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 13.02. 88,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,060. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 10.38 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is 12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

