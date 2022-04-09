Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) vs. Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Critical Comparison

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exactus and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 134.56 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -4.21

Exactus has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exactus and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of 8.00, indicating a potential upside of 725.25%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Exactus.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10%

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Exactus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus (Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

