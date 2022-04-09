Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $215,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 20.4% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Exelon by 10.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.