Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55. Exponent has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,639,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after acquiring an additional 324,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,815,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,360,000 after purchasing an additional 173,681 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,542,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth $11,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

