Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

FLMN opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.37 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 504,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

