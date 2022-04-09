Fanhua Inc. (FANH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 26th

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Fanhua has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fanhua to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of FANH opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $396.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fanhua in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fanhua by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fanhua by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

