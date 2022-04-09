Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Lowered to €40.00 at Barclays

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €55.00 ($60.44) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FURCF. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

FURCF opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.