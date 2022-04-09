FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,269 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $149.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

