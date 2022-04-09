FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,631 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,207,000 after buying an additional 41,337 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

