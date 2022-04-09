FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,443 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,834 shares of company stock worth $7,828,262. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $280.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $281.50. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.28 and its 200 day moving average is $216.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

