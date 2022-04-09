FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

NYSE:BDX opened at $275.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

