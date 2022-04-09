FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after acquiring an additional 635,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,541,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,893,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

PEAK opened at $35.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

