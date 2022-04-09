FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after buying an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after buying an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

NYSE:PGR opened at $118.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

