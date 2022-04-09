FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

