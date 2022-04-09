FDx Advisors Inc. Has $905,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 123.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Cigna by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $257.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.50.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $6,006,393 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.