FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $369.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

