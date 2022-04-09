FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after buying an additional 298,261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.84.

