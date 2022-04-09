FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $829,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,088 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,588,000 after buying an additional 254,604 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,996,000 after buying an additional 147,372 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,157,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,123,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $108.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.10. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

