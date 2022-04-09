FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 459 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $269.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.