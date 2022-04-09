FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,582 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,026,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after buying an additional 88,535 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

