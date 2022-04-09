FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 400,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,246 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 513,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after buying an additional 27,791 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

