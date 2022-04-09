FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

CGNX opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.18. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

