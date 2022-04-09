FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,583 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

