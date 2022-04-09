FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,118 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 216,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.60.

