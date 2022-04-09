FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 865 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.25.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities stock opened at $182.53 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $151.57 and a one year high of $211.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

