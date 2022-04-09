FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 83.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.94.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

