FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

OPFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of OPFI opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.36 million. Analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

