Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 167,039 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 659,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,039 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $38,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. 22,086,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,723,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

