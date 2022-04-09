Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $55,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.60.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.41. 1,559,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,375. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

