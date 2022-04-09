Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 800 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Anthem by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $520.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,391. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $353.53 and a one year high of $526.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

