Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 8,087 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $49,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,901.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 69,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.40. 4,811,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,417. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

