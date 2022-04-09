Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.47. 1,097,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,344. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

