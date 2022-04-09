Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

VHT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.47. 750,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.58. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $228.80 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

