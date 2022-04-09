Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,589,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $59,208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 61.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,299,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,657,000 after buying an additional 875,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

MetLife stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.61. 2,954,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

