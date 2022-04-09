Fifth Third Bancorp Has $35.62 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $35,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,548,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,899. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

