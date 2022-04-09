Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $34,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 672.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,851. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

