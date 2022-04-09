Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,817 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $132,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.06. 4,539,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.99 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

