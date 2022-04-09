Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.49. 1,382,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

