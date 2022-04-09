Financial Contrast: Maui Land & Pineapple (MLP) and Its Rivals

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Maui Land & Pineapple to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maui Land & Pineapple and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Maui Land & Pineapple Competitors 338 1075 1243 41 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 29.32%. Given Maui Land & Pineapple’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maui Land & Pineapple has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -27.49% -14.63% -8.48% Maui Land & Pineapple Competitors -73.36% 4.36% 0.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million -$3.42 million -61.72 Maui Land & Pineapple Competitors $1.40 billion $69.75 million 24.81

Maui Land & Pineapple’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple competitors beat Maui Land & Pineapple on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Lahaina, HI.

