Financial Review: InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) versus Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $2.94 billion 9.23 $308.00 million $3.26 19.90

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Interactive Brokers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Interactive Brokers Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $105.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.63%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -56.23% -0.43% Interactive Brokers Group 10.80% 3.25% 0.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the businesses in the financial services industry primarily in tech-enabled companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 150 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

