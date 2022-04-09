Financial Survey: Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) & IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of IRIDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Electromed and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 4.94% 5.77% 5.06% IRIDEX -9.69% -32.53% -16.51%

Volatility & Risk

Electromed has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Electromed and IRIDEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRIDEX has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.04%. Given IRIDEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Electromed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electromed and IRIDEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $35.76 million 3.03 $2.36 million $0.22 57.73 IRIDEX $53.90 million 1.28 -$5.22 million ($0.34) -12.73

Electromed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IRIDEX. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electromed beats IRIDEX on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers. The company was founded by Robert D. Hansen and Craig N. Hansen in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, MN.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A. Boutacoff, David M. Buzawa and James L. Donovan in February 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

