FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Shares Up 0.2%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTVIU. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 767.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 173,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 153,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.