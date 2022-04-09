First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

FBMS opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $666.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 83.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.