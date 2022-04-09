First Bank & Trust Has $34,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in WEX were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.77.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WEX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.27. 232,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16,727.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $232.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

