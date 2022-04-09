First Bank & Trust Purchases 452 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,290. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.88. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $78.00.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

