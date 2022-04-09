First Bank & Trust Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,503,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,896. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average is $112.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.